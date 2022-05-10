An old-school downtown commercial building located in The District and once owned by late actor and musician Jerry Reed has sold for $4.7 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the structure, with an address of 117 Second Ave. N. and most recently home to bar Benchmark, is an LLC that shares an address with Brentwood-based architecture firm Paradym Studio.
The seller was Karen Jean Martin, who was quitclaim deeded the property from seemingly then-relative Gil Fuqua in mid-2020, Metro records show. Fuqua, who serves as a senior partner at the Nashville office of public relations firm Finn Partners, paid $80,000 for the building in 1987.
The aforementioned Reed paid $29,000 for the building in 1976 (later selling to Fuqua). Inducted posthumously into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017, Reed died in 2008 at age 71. He was known for, among others, penning multiple country rock hits and starring in the three-movie Smokey and the Bandit franchise with Burt Reynolds and Sally Field (from 1977 to 1983).
The just-sold building is distinctive, as it is one of the only two-story structures located on Second Avenue North. It apparently sits empty, with Benchmark having not reopened after the Christmas Day bombing of 2020.
Led by Tyler Thayer, Paradym Studio is doing design work related to the reinvention of the five-story Lower Broadway building once home to clothing, records and souvenir retailer Cotton-Eyed Joe (read here).
Atlanta-based The Ardent Cos. paid $18.5 million for the property in April 2019, a deal that was the equivalent of about $1,000 per square foot. The address is 200 Broadway, with the building located one-half block from the just-sold structure.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction involving 117 Second Ave. N.
