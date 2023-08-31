A sauna business is being eyed for a Wedgewood-Houston site near Fairgrounds Nashville.
The building to house the wellness services business will be located at 1411 Fourth Ave. S., with the 0.17-acre property offering no building.
According to a Metro permit, the future 4,500-square-foot building is expected to offer a lobby, multiple sauna areas, locker rooms, a small cafe and an exterior patio space.
Nashville’s Centric Architecture is handling design, according to the permit.
Nashville’s Sagemont Real Estate said the property is under contract to be sold, with a closing anticipated by year’s end. Sagemont is representing the prospective buyer and operator of the service business, whom the company declined to identify.
Cumberland Advisory Group LLC owns the property, having paid $250,000 for it in 2014, Metro records note. The LLC seemingly is affiliated with Nashville’s Cumberland Properties, and details about both are unclear.
Metro records show the LLC also owns four parcels of raw land that front Rains Avenue and sit adjacent to the 1411 Fourth Ave. S. property, which is located about four blocks north of the fairgrounds.
Across Fourth Avenue, Nashville development company SomeraRoad remains under construction with mixed-use project 1414 4th. The development will offer a multifamily residential component, an existing warehouse for commercial use, additional buildings and a small park (read more here).
Also nearby is Wedgewood-Houston watering hole Lucky’s 3-Star Bar and The City Tacos.
