A San Francisco-based apartment-focused real estate investment company that had partial ownership of 865 Bellevue Apartments has paid $77 million to own the West Davidson County property in full.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Hamilton Zanze now owns the 326-unit garden-style apartment complex at 865 Bellevue Road.

