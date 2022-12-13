A San Francisco-based apartment-focused real estate investment company that had partial ownership of 865 Bellevue Apartments has paid $77 million to own the West Davidson County property in full.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Hamilton Zanze now owns the 326-unit garden-style apartment complex at 865 Bellevue Road.
The seller was CF Bellevue Multifamily, a trust comprising Hamilton Zanze and New York-based Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services firm that provides investment banking services, prime brokerage and commercial real estate financing.
In April 2019, CF Bellevue Multifamily paid $56.65 million for the 1972-opened 865 Bellevue Apartments and $23.5 million for the Post Ridge Apartments at 595 Hicks Road.
The $77 million purchase price is the equivalent of about $236,200 per apartment. For comparison, the $56.65 million purchase price in 2019 is the equivalent of about $173,800 per apartment.
Denver-based Mission Rock Residential manages 865 Bellevue Apartments.
According to its website, Hamilton Zanze owns 132 properties in 17 states and 30 markets, with a collective 22,821 units.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
