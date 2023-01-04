A San Francisco-based apartment-focused real estate investment company active in the local market has undertaken another transaction — this one for $72 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Hamilton Zanze now owns the 224-unit Rivertop Apartments in West Davidson County. Opened in 2019 and located near both a Walmart and Ray Steven's CabaRay Showroom, the garden-style apartment complex overlooks the Cumberland River and offers a main address of 5800 River Road.
The seller was CF Riverton Multifamily DST, a trust in which Hamilton Zanze was affiliated with New York-based Cantor Fitzgerald. Following the deal, Hamilton Zanze now owns the property in full.
Birmingham-based LIV Development developed the site (read here) and sold to CF Riverton Multifamily DST in late 2019 for $57.12 million, Metro records notes.
This is the second such West Davidson County transaction Hamilton Zanze has undertaken with CF during the past three weeks. In mid-December, the company paid $77 million for 865 Bellevue Apartments (read here).
In both deals, the seller was a trust comprising Hamilton Zanze and Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services firm that provides investment banking services, prime brokerage and commercial real estate financing.
The $72 million purchase price for Rivertop Apartments is the equivalent of about $321,430 per apartment unit.
According to its website, Hamilton Zanze owns 132 properties in 17 states and 30 markets, with a collective 22,821 units.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.