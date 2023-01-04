A San Francisco-based apartment-focused real estate investment company active in the local market has undertaken another transaction — this one for $72 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Hamilton Zanze now owns the 224-unit Rivertop Apartments in West Davidson County. Opened in 2019 and located near both a Walmart and Ray Steven's CabaRay Showroom, the garden-style apartment complex overlooks the Cumberland River and offers a main address of 5800 River Road.

