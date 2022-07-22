FrontFour Real Ventures LLC has paid $6.95 million for a Salemtown property located near Morgan Park and on which it plans to jump-start a COVID-19 stalled residential project.
The sellers of the 0.8-acre property, with an address of 400 Hume St. and north of Germantown, was a group of real estate investors that included locally based Austin Pennington, who owns Barlow Builders. Metro records are unclear as to what the investors paid for the property.
FrontFour Real Ventures is a joint venture of Nashville-based Cottingham Capital Partners LLC (Matt Laitinen, Derek Lisle and Michael Young) and the principals of Greenwich, Connecticut-headquartered FrontFour Capital.
Chicago-based T2 has provided acquisition financing of about $5.33 million, a Davidson County Register of Deeds document notes.
Lance Bloom, senior vice president with the local Colliers International office, represented the sellers.
The North Nashville property is currently entitled for 18 multi-story homes, preliminary work on which had started prior to the pandemic hitting in early 2020. Specifically, the site offers completed underground utilities, sidewalks and curbs/stormwater drains.
A release notes Laitinen oversaw the acquisition, while Lisle will lead design and construction of the project, a name and rendering for which have not been finalized.
Cottingham has been active with development in Buena Vista, which sits across Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from Germantown and Salemtown.
“We chose to move forward with this site because of its location adjacent to Cottingham’s other ventures in the heart of Germantown, and the fact that much of the underground and public infrastructure updates had already been completed,” Laitinen and Lisle said in a joint statement. “We look forward to working with members of the community to complete construction on this site and bring another high-quality community to life in the neighborhood.”
An announcement of sales information, architect and general contractor will be made later this year as construction activities resume.
The purchase comes as Cottingham is finishing work on its Arthur City Homes project, a boutique residential project located near the corner of 10th Avenue North and Monroe Street in Buena Vista. Presales (led by Jamie Hawkins of Compass) are underway, with a September completion eyed.
