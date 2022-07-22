FrontFour Real Ventures LLC has paid $6.95 million for a Salemtown property located near Morgan Park and on which it plans to jump-start a COVID-19 stalled residential project.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 2.58.28 PM.png

Matt Laitinen
Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 2.58.14 PM.png

Derek Lisle

The sellers of the 0.8-acre property, with an address of 400 Hume St. and north of Germantown, was a group of real estate investors that included locally based Austin Pennington, who owns Barlow Builders. Metro records are unclear as to what the investors paid for the property.

