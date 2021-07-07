An entity affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital has undertaken two Midtown real estate deals involving the same partnership, according to Davidson County Register of Deeds documents.
In one transaction, Saint Thomas West Hospital paid about $4.33 million for property located at 2018 Murphy Ave. The seller was Murphy Avenue General Partnership, which paid $3.55 million for the 0.58-acre property in December 2019, according to Metro records.
In the other transaction, Murphy Avenue General Partnership paid Saint Thomas West Hospital $5,125,000 for three adjacent properties: 316 22nd Ave. N., 317 21st Ave. N. and 319 21st Ave. N.
The general partnership includes Dr. Jeffrey Patton, CEO of OneOncology and executive chairman of Tennessee Oncology. The Nashville office of the latter once operated in a building (pictured) at the just-sold 2018 Murphy Ave. property and now is located nearby at 2004 Hayes St.
Of note, Saint Thomas West Hospital in January paid $3 million for the property at 216 22nd Ave. N. That building is home to Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas UT Internal Medicine Center.
The 317 21st Ave. N. and 319 21st Ave. N parcels offer a small building and surface parking lot, respectively.
All the just-sold properties are located near Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the two deals.
