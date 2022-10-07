The downtown building home to live music venue 3rd & Lindsley is slated for an apartment building — with the future developer seeking to undertake what would be its second Nashville project.
According to a Metro permit, Isle of Palm, South Carolina-based Woodfield Development seemingly is seeking to buy the property, with an address of 805 President Ronald Reagan Way (Second Avenue South) and redeveloped it. The permit references a building of 438 units.
According to sources, the multiple tenants working from Downtown Business Centers II will see their respective leases end in 2023.
3rd & Lindsley began operation in the Rutledge Hill building in 1991. Owner Ron Brice told the Post on Thursday he still is looking to possibly relocate his business to Wedgewood-Houston (read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene).
The Nashville office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn is handling land planning and engineering duties for Woodfield Development, officials with which could not be reached for comment.
Known as Downtown Business Centers II, the two-building complex is oriented in a suburban manner, with surface parking separating the buildings from the street.
A companion property, the former Downtown Business Centers I, was sold in October 2020 and redeveloped with apartment building Broadstone SoBro by Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Company (read here).
In Midtown, Woodfield Development remains under construction with The Margaret, a 292-unit apartment building with an address of 1600 Patterson St. (Read more about that here.)
Woodfield specializes in the development of sites with three- to eight-story apartment buildings in both urban and suburban settings. The residential buildings are located primarily in Mid-Atlantic states. The company, which also operates offices in Washington D.C., Charlotte, Raleigh and Charleston, most recently undertook developments in Atlanta and in Florida.
An entity affiliated with Nashville-based Cirea Management Group owns Downtown Business Centers II, having paid $2.25 million for the two-acre property in 2003, Metro records show. The entity could not be reached for comment regarding a date when the property is slated to be sold.