3rd

3rd & Lindsley as seen in June 2021

 Photo: Angelina Castillo

The downtown building home to live music venue 3rd & Lindsley is slated for an apartment building — with the future developer seeking to undertake what would be its second Nashville project.

According to a Metro permit, Isle of Palm, South Carolina-based Woodfield Development seemingly is seeking to buy the property, with an address of 805 President Ronald Reagan Way (Second Avenue South) and redeveloped it. The permit references a building of 438 units.

