Nashville-based Ryman Hospitality Properties has reached an agreement to pay $260 million for a mixed-use complex in downtown Austin that includes the home of Austin City Limits, according to a release.
RHP will acquire Block 21 from Stratus Properties. The facility includes entertainment, lodging, office and retail space.
The move comes after RHP executives in May 2020 decided to not move forward on what would have then been a $275 million purchase of Block 21 (read here).
The project was completed in 2010 and takes up an entire city block in downtown Austin. The property is home to the 2,750-seat Moody Theater (the site of ACL Live), in addition to a 251-room W hotel and 53,000 square feet of commercial office space.
According to the release, RHP amended its credit agreement with lenders to fund the purchase, which includes the assumption of $138 million in mortgage debt and the acquisition of $11 million in cash reserves.
“Much like Nashville, Austin’s leisure and hospitality industry is recovering and is well-positioned for growth in the years ahead,” RHP Chairman and CEO Colin Reed said in the release. “This acquisition allows us to have a meaningful presence in two of the most dynamic music cities in this country and presents many opportunities to showcase the unique music cultures in each city to millions of fans through our Circle TV network.”
RHP’s properties include the Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry, Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center and several other resorts around the country.
Shares of Ryman (Ticker: RHP) were down slightly (0.13 percent) to $84.30 Wednesday morning. They started the year at about $65.
