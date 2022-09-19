A Midtown apartment building located near both Music Row and The Gulch is part of a $75 million transaction, with the buyer a California company making its initial foray into Nashville.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Newport Beach-based CWS Capital Partners now owns the building component of Marq Music Row.
The seller of the building, with an address of 1221 Division St., was an LLC affiliated with Houston-based The Dinerstein Companies.
The sale was for the building only, as the land on which the structure sits is part of a long-term ground lease.
Dinerstein acquired the 276-unit building, then called Infinity Music Row, in 2018 in a deal that would later evolve to include an entity that retains ownership of the land on which the building sits and the identity for which the Post could not determine.
Charlotte-based Crescent Communities developed the site with the six-story building, originally called Crescent Music Row and offering a small recording studio. In 2014, the Post reported the building was to have included a live performance venue with seating for up to 50 people. That plan seemingly failed to materialize, with restaurant The Electric Jane operating from the space.
Founded in 1969, CWS Capital Partners had owned similar apartment buildings in 11 major U.S. cities — included Atlanta, Charlotte and Raleigh — prior to its Nashville deal. The company owns more properties in Austin (25) than in any other city, according to its website. CWS owns approximately 100 apartment properties.
Dinerstein has completed or is undertaking multiple apartment deals in Nashville. It sold its Millennium Music Row at 70 Music Square W. for $75.72 million in August 2021 (read here). In June, the company paid $35.9 million for Apollo Midtown Apartments at 2110 Elliston Place (read here).
Dinerstein also recently opened Aspire Gulch, an 11-story apartment building located at 805 Division St.
