Marq

Marq Music Row

A Midtown apartment building located near both Music Row and The Gulch is part of a $75 million transaction, with the buyer a California company making its initial foray into Nashville.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Newport Beach-based CWS Capital Partners now owns the building component of Marq Music Row.

