A typical Nashvillian must work 60 hours a week to afford commonplace local rent, according to a recent Zillow analysis, but the situation is worse in many other cities.
According to Zillow, an American making an average wage needs to work about 63 hours weekly to afford the typical American rent of $2,040. That is six hours more than in 2019. Across the country, the average hourly wage has grown 23 percent in the past five years while rents are up 36.9 percent during the same period.
In Nashville, the 60-hour mark is 6.3 hours more than it was five years ago, Zillow found. Like Nashville, Atlanta, Phoenix and Austin are among the fast-growing markets where the hours of work needed to afford rent are below the national average.
"The rental market has cooled this year, but so far that has meant prices growing more slowly, not any real relief for renters," said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. "Rents were growing at a record pace for much of 2021, squeezing budgets for renters moving or renewing leases. Now, it appears more people are opting to double up with roommates or family, which means more vacancies and pressure on landlords to price their units competitively, offering some hope of relief on the horizon. Rents fell last month for the first time in two years, possibly the start of more price drops to come, or at least a signal that we are back to the usual seasonal rhythms of the rental market."
Realtor.com found that rent growth in October grew by 4.7 percent year-over-year, the slowest pace in 18 months.
The median rent in the Nashville area, according to Realtor.com, was $1,625, up 4.1 percent year-over-year. Rents for studio apartments in Nashville were down 1.1 percent from the typical mark of a year prior.
"With soaring inflation and recession fears a huge concern for many consumers, finding affordable housing remains a priority for families,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “Our data indicates that we are finally starting to see a bit of relief from the double-digit pace of rent growth that we experienced during the height of the pandemic. While it's still a bit early to say that we're officially on a downward trajectory for rent prices, the data shows a promising return toward normal seasonal slowdowns and suggests that the astronomical price gains of the past several years may be behind us."
Redfin’s numbers were slightly less encouraging for renters. The real estate company found that the median U.S. asking rent in October jumped 7.8 percent year-over-year. Still, that was the smallest annual increase recorded since August 2021. After a year of double-digit rent growth, October was the second straight month with single-digit growth, Redfin said. Rents declined slightly month-over-month.
In Nashville, Redfin reported, rents jumped 13.2 percent year-over-year, putting Nashville in the top 10 nationally for rent increases.
“Demand for rentals is slowing because economic uncertainty is prompting many renters to stay put, and persistent inflation is shrinking renter budgets. That’s causing rent growth to cool,” said Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr. “There are signs that inflation is starting to ease, but it will likely be a while before renters see meaningful relief given that rents are still up more than wages.”