A typical Nashvillian must work 60 hours a week to afford commonplace local rent, according to a recent Zillow analysis, but the situation is worse in many other cities.

According to Zillow, an American making an average wage needs to work about 63 hours weekly to afford the typical American rent of $2,040. That is six hours more than in 2019. Across the country, the average hourly wage has grown 23 percent in the past five years while rents are up 36.9 percent during the same period.