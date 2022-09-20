Two RiverGate Mall-area retail buildings anchored by Ross have sold for $11.2 million.
The new owner of the property, known as NorthSide Festival and located at 2201-2219 Gallatin Pike N., is 127 AMM LLC, according to a Davidson Country Register of Deeds document. The Post was unable to determine details.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Roswell, Georgia-based Mimms Enterprises. That entity paid $14.4 million for the property in 2006, according to Metro records.
The two buildings offer a collective 93,684 square feet and accommodate PetSmart and Ollie’s. They are 97 percent leased.
Jim Morris, a senior VP with the Colliers International’s local office, said he and Joe Montgomery and Scott Israel, with the Colliers's office in Atlanta, represented Mimms.
Ross took the space formerly occupied by Babies “R” Us.
