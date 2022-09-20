Ross

2201 Gallatin Pike N.

Two RiverGate Mall-area retail buildings anchored by Ross have sold for $11.2 million.

The new owner of the property, known as NorthSide Festival and located at 2201-2219 Gallatin Pike N., is 127 AMM LLC, according to a Davidson Country Register of Deeds document. The Post was unable to determine details.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.