The Rivergate Mall-area property once home to long-standing auto dealership Bob Frensley has been offered for sale for approximately $12 million.
An LLC affiliated with Charleston, S.C.-based Hudson Automotive Group owns the Madison property, having paid $13 million for it in December 2019,
The main address is 2210 Gallatin Pike N., with a car dealership business called Rhythm Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram operating from the site. Hudson owns and operates that business, along with multiple auto dealerships located in the Southeast, including Hyundai of Murfreesboro and a Broadway business that was last home to Beaman Automotive.
The listing also includes 2212 Gallatin Pike N., with the overall 7.63-acre site offering two buildings.
Hudson has enlisted Will Dunn, a broker with the local office of Dallas-based CBRE, to handle the marketing and sale. It is unclear why Hudson is asking less than what it paid for the property 3.5 years ago.
Dunn said Hudson wants to sell because of a future relocation. In 2021, the company acquired a 17-acre property located at 1221 W. Main St., and construction is underway on a future dealership building that is expected to be operational by year’s end.
Dunn said the preference is to sell the Rivergate-area property to an automotive dealership business; however, the property is suitable to be rezoned for multiple uses, he added.
Hudson Automotive's Midtown dealership on the ex-Beaman site eventually will move, with Brentwood-based GBT planning a major mixed-use development for the property (read here).