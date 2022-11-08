A large piece of raw land located in East Davidson County and once owned by a member of a longstanding local political powerbroker family has been offered for sale for $3.5 million.
The offering is noteworthy for its size (70.62 acres) and its straddling the Cumberland River near Old Hickory. The placeholder address is 0 Martingale Drive and next to 325 Martingale Drive.
Marketing materials note the property is suitable for a residential development and that the site offers about 1,000 feet of river frontage.
Southeastern Commercial Properties’ JP Powell (principal broker), Lisa Curtis (broker) and Steven Fox (affiliate broker) are listing the property for owners Sandra Ruby and James Criswell. Along with the late Dorris Calvin, they paid $275,000 for the property in 2007, according to Metro records.
“It is a redevelopment opportunity,” Fox said. “We’ve had a lot of interest since we listed the property about three weeks ago.”
Fox said entities looking to redevelop the site with storage facilities and build-to-rent homes have contacted Southeastern Commercial Properties expressing interest.
Based on Metro records, the property’s ownership dates to 1942, when the late Garner Robinson acquired it for $3,363.85. Robinson served as a Davidson County sheriff and trustee and was influential in local political circles. His children were the late Gale Robinson and Muriel Robinson, both judges in General Sessions Court. Muriel Robinson retired in 2020 after a 41-year run on the bench.
Robinson’s brother Charles "Robb" Robinson was a state representative known for his gentlemanly demeanor and dapper fashion sense. He died in 2006 at age 84 (read here).