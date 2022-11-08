A large piece of raw land located in East Davidson County and once owned by a member of a longstanding local political powerbroker family has been offered for sale for $3.5 million.

The offering is noteworthy for its size (70.62 acres) and its straddling the Cumberland River near Old Hickory. The placeholder address is 0 Martingale Drive and next to 325 Martingale Drive.

