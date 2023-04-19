A hospitality industry-focused development team has paid $7 million — a record per-acre price for the neighborhood — for a River North property located near the future Oracle campus and on which it plans a hotel.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Atlanta-based RevPAR Development and Chattanooga-headquartered Emerge Hospitality Group (led by president Sam Patel) now own the 0.41-acre site, located at 611 Cowan St.
The sellers were Donna Ewing and Charles Ewing, who paid $230,000 for the property in 1999, Metro records show.
The sale price is the equivalent of about $17 million per acre, believed to be the high mark for River North. In October 2021, and for comparison, GBT paid about $16.21 million per acre ($60 million total) for 3.7 acres (read here).
John Toomey, owner of Nashville’s JT Commercial Real Estate, facilitated the transaction between the parties, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
The purchase comes after the partnership in January 2022 paid $4.2 million for an East Bank warehouse located across the street from craft beer business Barrique Brewing Co.
As proposed, the future building on Cowan will rise 17 floors and offer 204 rooms, ground-level restaurant space and a rooftop bar, according to a Metro document.
RevPAR has enlisted Atlanta-Elevate Architecture Studio for design work and the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn and Associates for land-planning and engineering duties. No detailed color rendering seemingly has been submitted to Metro.
Pete Patel, RevPAR president and CEO, said the team will be submitting plans to the Metro Planning Department "in the coming weeks. We are currently working on renderings."
Patel told the Post in January the team also plans a hotel with some retail for the 206 N. property near Barrique (read more here).
RevPAR is now under construction with a three-story Hyatt Place hotel in Green Hills at 3818 Bedford Ave. (read here), with a third quarter completion tentatively planned.
Preliminary site work is underway related to the future Oracle campus (read here).
