A hospitality industry-focused development team has paid $7 million — a record per-acre price for the neighborhood — for a River North property located near the future Oracle campus and on which it plans a hotel.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Atlanta-based RevPAR Development and Chattanooga-headquartered Emerge Hospitality Group (led by president Sam Patel) now own the 0.41-acre site, located at 611 Cowan St.

Pete Patel
The future hotel will rise on a footprint that is seen bordered in red

