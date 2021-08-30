A River North property located near the future Oracle campus has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 801 Cowan St. and hugging Interstate 24, the 2.28-acre site offers a small, nondescript building being used for storage. According to Metro records, an LLC owns the property, having paid $800,000 for it in 2014.
The owner has enlisted John Hill, a broker with Columbia-based Maury County Realty, to handle the marketing and sale of the property. Hill said that although the real estate listing went live Monday, he already has fielded some interested parties. Offers are due by Sept. 10.
"We expect to have a lot of interest in the site based on the proximity to River North/Oracle, the limited amount of land along Cowan and being located within an Opportunity Zone," Hill said.
Earlier this year, the Metro Industrial Development Board and the Metro Council approved a $175 million public infrastructure plan related to Oracle. The California tech giant has offered to fund (and then be reimbursed for) for the infrastructure updates at the site, which eventually could accommodate multiple office buildings with up to, collectively, 1.2 million square feet overlooking the Cumberland River. The development could carry a price tag of $1.2 billion (read more here).
Similarly, work is underway on The Landings. MRP Realty (which focuses its development activity on the Mid-Atlantic region) and Chicago-based real estate investment management company Creek Lane Capital are undertaking that effort (read here).
