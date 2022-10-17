An end-of-year groundbreaking remains targeted for a Ritz-Carlton hotel and residential project slated for SoBro — with a high-profile partner now seemingly part of the effort.
Florida-based M2 Development Partners will undertake the $585 million two-tower project: a 46-story mixed-use building to house the luxury hotel brand, high-end condominiums and a rooftop restaurant and an accompanying 32-floor apartment structure. The buildings will rise on the six-parcel property with a main address of 401-417 Seventh Ave. S. at the Korean Veterans Boulevard Roundabout.
A document lists RC Nashville Investor LLC, with that entity sharing an address with Denver-based hospitality management and hotel development company Stonebridge Companies.
The Stonebridge website notes the company portfolio includes more than 65 hotels, comprising a collective 11,000-plus guest rooms, across the United States,
Stonebridge hotels include full-service, select-service, extended stay and mid-scale brands located in primary and secondary markets. The company holds franchise licenses with Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Hyatt and InterContinental Hotel Group, in addition to supporting independent hotels.
Most of the hotels with which Stonebridge has involvement are located in the West; however, the company offers a strong presence in Boston, its website notes. The U.S. city in which Stonebridge manages or owns a hotel and located within the closest proximity to Nashville is New Orleans.
Tim Morris, M2 Development Partners managing principal, declined to discuss Stonebridge specifically, any other potential equity partners and the bank that will provide the construction loan.
“We are currently finalizing our debt term sheet for the project and anticipate hopefully having it fully executed next week with a targeted closing by year end or early January and a start of construction immediately thereafter,” Morris emailed the Post.
Previously, M2 was hoping for an early 2022 construction start.
The architect is Chicago-based Skidmore Owings Merrill.