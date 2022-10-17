An end-of-year groundbreaking remains targeted for a Ritz-Carlton hotel and residential project slated for SoBro — with a high-profile partner now seemingly part of the effort.

Florida-based M2 Development Partners will undertake the $585 million two-tower project: a 46-story mixed-use building to house the luxury hotel brand, high-end condominiums and a rooftop restaurant and an accompanying 32-floor apartment structure. The buildings will rise on the six-parcel property with a main address of 401-417 Seventh Ave. S. at the Korean Veterans Boulevard Roundabout.

Ritz

