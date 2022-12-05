New images have been released and a rezoning will be sought related to a two-building apartment project targeted for a West End Park site located near the building once home to Outback Steakhouse.
One of the two buildings will sit at 106 Acklen Park Drive (on which a former apartment building is located), with the other to have an address (unnumbered as of now) on an adjacent site on Hillcrest Place. A residential building — one of the general area’s last remaining pre-World War II-constructed apartment houses — sits on the site.
The two future structures — one to be five stories (and to face Acklen) and the other to rise seven floors (and to face Hillcrest) — will be positioned on a 0.75-acre lot and will offer a collective 116 residential units (previously 124 had been eyed). The project does not yet have a name. (See some previous images here and here.) The buildings previously had been eyed for four and six floors, respectively.
Nashville-based Chartwell Residential, led by Ben Schaedle and Peter Ripley, will serve as developer. Chartwell is partnering on the development with Nashville-based Grace Development, which operates its office near the site and owns the property.
Schaedle said the team has enlisted the local office of Orlando-based Baker Barrios Architects for design work.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Jan. 12 to seek a specific plan rezoning. The property sits within Metro Councilmember Brandon Taylor’s District 21.
Schaedle declined to offer a hoped-for groundbreaking date. Chartwell and Grace have enlisted Nashville-based land-planning and engineering company Catalyst Design Group to help with entitlements.
An LLC affiliated with Grace acquired the three-parcel property in June 2018 for $1.83 million, according to Metro records.
The former apartment house has been sitting empty for some time. It is located across Acklen Park Drive from The Fairmont and The Blackstone, two similar brick-and-stone old-school apartment buildings (see here).
Of note, West End Park (also called Historic West End Park) has seen various sites redeveloped with at least 10 large-scale residential buildings (both condo and apartment) since the early 2000s. The district was once home primarily to free-standing single-family homes.