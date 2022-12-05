New images have been released and a rezoning will be sought related to a two-building apartment project targeted for a West End Park site located near the building once home to Outback Steakhouse.

One of the two buildings will sit at 106 Acklen Park Drive (on which a former apartment building is located), with the other to have an address (unnumbered as of now) on an adjacent site on Hillcrest Place. A residential building — one of the general area’s last remaining pre-World War II-constructed apartment houses — sits on the site.

