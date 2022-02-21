Demolition is underway in 12South related to a future two-story mixed use building on the site last home to 21st Century Christian Publishing Co. and Bookstore.
Nashville-based Laulima Development will undertake the project on the 0.95-acre site, which is located between Paris and Dallas avenues with an address of 2809 12th Ave. S.
Via a partnership, Laulima Development and Dallas-based Titan Development Company own the property, having paid $10.6 million for it in October 2021 (read here).
David Bouquillon, president of Laulima Development, could not be reached for comment. However, a source with information about the project said the building will offer about 23,000 square feet total. The first level will feature approximately 13,000 square feet and upwards of 10 tenants, with the second floor to offer two chef-driven restaurants each of 5,000 square feet.
Manuel Zeitlin Architects is handling design, with Fulmer Lucas Engineering also participating in the effort. Both are locally based.
The source said Laulima Development will not need any special exceptions or variances. A rendering is forthcoming.
A boutique firm, Laulima Development has been based in Nashville for about six years after having relocated from San Francisco. Of note, the aforementioned Bouquillon spearheaded various high-profile mixed-use projects in Silicon Valley, including Santana Row (office, hospitality, residential and retail) and Bay Street Emeryville.
