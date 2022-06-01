A Pie Town property sitting adjacent to the Nashville Union Rescue Mission and that recently sold for $19 million is slated for a major development.
Officials with Stamford, Connecticut-based development company Post Road Group told the Post they are planning a high-rise multi-family building for the 1.06-acre property, which offers an address of 601 Lafayette St. and is located near City Winery.
The Post Road Group officials said the effort is in the early planning stage and declined to note if the residential building will offer apartments, for-sale condos or both.
The portfolio component of the Post Road Group website does not offer examples of multifamily buildings. However, the company is seeking to develop a Tampa site with two residential towers (one of 17 floors and the other with 27), Tampa Bay Business Journal reports. It also hopes to develop a Raleigh site with a tower, seemingly to rise 30 stories, Triangle Business Journal reports.
Post Road Group was founded in 2015 and owns and manages real estate with a collective value of about $1 billion, the company website notes.
The seller in the recently deal (read here) was local businessman George Fournier, who previously operated Industrial Rubber and Gasket on the site. Fournier paid $455,000 for the property in 1994, Metro records show.
