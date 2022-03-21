A residential project seemingly is being eyed for a Nashville International Airport-area site home to office complex Highland Ridge and near Donelson.

According to a Metro Water Service permit, the multi-family building(s) would offer 384 units at 565 Marriott Drive.

New York-based Innovatus Capital Partners owns two of the three office buildings at Highland Ridge. Tenants in the suburban office complex include federal agency Bureau of Indian Affairs and marketing company IOStudio.

565 art

565 Highland Drive

Innovatus owns the buildings with addresses of 555 and 565 Marriott Drive, and it is unclear as to the specific orientation and siting of any future residential building.

The permit notes structured parking likely will be needed for any future project. Nashville-based engineering and architecture firm Gresham Smith is participating.

The property sits within Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse’s District 15.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.