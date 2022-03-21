A residential project seemingly is being eyed for a Nashville International Airport-area site home to office complex Highland Ridge and near Donelson.
According to a Metro Water Service permit, the multi-family building(s) would offer 384 units at 565 Marriott Drive.
New York-based Innovatus Capital Partners owns two of the three office buildings at Highland Ridge. Tenants in the suburban office complex include federal agency Bureau of Indian Affairs and marketing company IOStudio.
Innovatus owns the buildings with addresses of 555 and 565 Marriott Drive, and it is unclear as to the specific orientation and siting of any future residential building.
The permit notes structured parking likely will be needed for any future project. Nashville-based engineering and architecture firm Gresham Smith is participating.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse’s District 15.
