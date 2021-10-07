Despite an increase in office vacancy rates to 17.9 percent in the third quarter — a 20-basis point increase from the previous quarter — commercial brokers remain optimistic about the future of the Nashville office market.
A handful of significant move-outs, including the United Methodist Church and a state agency, as well as the opening of AJ Capital Partners’ Nashville Warehouse Company development in Wedgewood-Houston, which added 200,000 square feet of vacant space to the market, contributed to the uptick in vacancy rates, according to new data from CBRE’s research team.
“You also have to remember that Broadwest and Fifth + Broad just came online in Q2, adding more than 600,000 square feet to the market, and many of the new leases won’t start until next year,” CBRE Leasing Broker J.T. Martin said.
As market activity gains momentum, vacancy rates should start to see contraction over the coming quarters, according to Martin.
Shane Douglas with Colliers International echoed Martin’s outlook but said owners and property managers in the West Meade and Airport South submarkets will need to pivot to stay viable.
“The buildings in West Meade are more vintage and lack the amenity offerings of new construction, so while it’s a great location, their rents may soften,” Douglas said.
With the data and activity we are seeing, we’re optimistic that the Nashville office market will continue to make a strong recovery through 2022,” Martin added.
Absorption
Adding to the brokers’ encouraging outlook, the Nashville-area office market recorded 321,907 square feet of positive absorption in Q3, due in large part to occupancy gains in the Cool Springs (219,874 square feet) and Downtown submarkets (172,862 square feet).
Educational Media Alliance (K-Love) and Kaiser Aluminium headquarters relocations to Cool Springs were two major new leases that bolstered the Cool Springs submarket, said Martin.
Downtown, the most significant lease transaction was Revance Therapeutics lease expansion. The tenant absorbed an additional 30,521 square feet at 1222 Demonbreun, according to data from CBRE’s research team.
Douglas foresees more absorption in the Airport North submarket.
“It’s an attractive location and offers more value for the money per square foot,” Douglas said. “Buildings are leasing for $24-25 per square foot which is half the price of downtown product.”
Rental Rates
Overall the lease rate increased to $28.91 per square foot, up $0.11 from Q2. However, Class A office space saw a more substantial growth.
Rental rates among Class A new construction products aren’t just holding but surging, according to Martin.
“For example, the gross asking rent (asking rent + operating expenses) at Broadwest is $47.50 per square foot and that’s with a triple net lease,” Martin said.
But existing, older Class A office spaces that lack amenities and aren’t walkable have seen rents stay flat and in some cases even soften, he added.
Douglas said leases on new construction projects in the pipeline will likely surpass the record rental rates at Broadwest and Fifth + Broad due to rising construction costs and more costly amenities. Nationwide, construction costs have risen by more than 20 percent and the price of steel has increased by 87.6 percent in 2021 alone.
“In the short-to-medium term, I think we will see new construction gross leases at roughly $57 per square foot. That’s $40 per square foot net plus $15-17 per square foot in operating expenses,” Douglas said.
As for more costly amenities, Douglas said in order to remain viable, developers will need to continue designing and building campus-style, amenity-rich spaces.
“It costs more to build and manage those buildings, but if you don’t have those amenities to market, like a food hall or green space, it’s going to be more difficult to be successful, attract tenants and raise rents,” Douglas said.
Both Douglas and Martin agree that existing Class A rental rates will continue to stay flat or retract slightly.
“Tenants of the existing Class A product are typically more traditional, working 9-to-5 office hours and may not have gone back to the office,” Martin said.
The average lease rate for Class A office space as a whole is $33.08, according to statistics from CBRE’s research team.
“The world and real estate are driven by big tech, and typically, tech companies are going to lease office space in mixed-use spaces that are walkable and amenity driven,” Martin said.
Since 2016, Nashville Class A rents have risen 12.6 percent, which puts Nashville on par with or higher than markets like Charlotte, Dallas and Atlanta, according to Martin.
“With increasing interest from out-of-state companies considering relocation or expansion to Middle Tennessee, office rents are expected to continue to trend upward,” said Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.