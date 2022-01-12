National outdoor retailer REI Co-op announced Wednesday it will open a distribution center in Lebanon in fall 2023.
According to a release, Cincinnati-based Al. Neyer will develop the 41-acre site — located one mile from Interstate 40 and three miles from downtown Lebanon at 1400 Murfreesboro Road. Having previously sold the Wilson County property to REI, Al. Neyer also is the architect and general contractor for the project.
The release does not include a price tag for the project.
The center will support REI growth on the East Coast and in the Midwest and South. It will offer approximately 400,000 square feet and employ more than 280 staff.
The distribution center will able to support more than 70 REI stores. Nearly 5.6 million REI members live in the service area of the future facility.
“Opening a distribution center in Lebanon strategically positions REI for growth and complements the service areas of our other distribution facilities. Most importantly, the center will reflect the co-op’s values by putting people first and apply a new standard in fighting the climate crisis,” Bill Best, REI vice president of supply chain, said in the release.
The Lebanon facility will complement REI’s three existing distribution centers in Bedford, Pennsylvania; Goodyear, Arizona; and Sumner, Washington. To be green friendly, it will use 100 percent renewable methods and incorporate full electric energy, operating as a zero-waste facility.
Justin Hartung, Al. Neyer vice president of design-build, will oversee the effort for the company, which also operates an office in Williamson County.
“Our team has been working closely with REI over the past year and a half to develop this leading facility that will not only be a great place to work and a great addition to the community, but will also make a lasting positive impact on the environment,” Hartung said.
A release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development references state incentives but does not offer specifics.
Seattle-based REI Co-op has more than 267,000 members in the state, with the company having opened its first Tennessee retail store in Brentwood in 1999. Today, REI operates five stores and employs nearly 300 employees in the state.
Over the last five years, REI has invested more than $440,000 in Tennessee-based land agencies and nonprofit partners. In 2021, $102,000 was invested in 17 organizations, including Appalachian Mountain Bike Club, Friends of the Smokies, Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, Lula Lake Land Trust, Overton Park Conservancy, Southeastern Climbers Coalition and Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association.
Al. Neyer also offers offices in Raleigh. and Pittsburgh.
