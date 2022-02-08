Regional architecture and engineering firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood has announced the acquisition of Binkley Garcia Architecture of Nashville.
Terms of the were not disclosed in a release.
GMC already had a presence in Nashville and Franklin and has worked on several local hotels and athletic facilities at Vanderbilt University and Middle Tennessee State University.
Binkley Garcia was founded in 2000 by Joseph Binkley and Roy Garcia. The company has worked on several area schools and churches, including Goodlettsville Elementary School and Metro Baptist Church.
Binkley comes aboard as GMC’s regional vice president in Nashville, while Garcia will serve as vice president of architecture in Nashville. According to a release, Binkley Garcia’s team has moved into the GMC office on West End.
“We are excited to bring Binkley Garcia on board and for what our teams can accomplish together,” Sara Butler, GMC senior vice president of architecture in Nashville, said in the release. “Joining forces with another powerhouse firm here in Nashville presents a wealth of new opportunities for our staff and clients and will allow us to further impact our communities.”
