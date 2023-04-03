Cincinnati-based real estate company Al. Neyer is ready to begin on-site construction work on apartment tower Aspire Midtown.
The company has landed a permit, valued at $2.01 million, to allow for excavation and the installation of footings.
The 277-unit 14-story Aspire Midtown will sit on a 1.14-acre site at 1801 Patterson St.
Atlanta-based Niles Bolton is the architect for Aspire Midtown.
The Al. Neyer Nashville office, home to about 50 employees, will oversee the project in partnership with Houston-based The Dinerstein Companies.
Vanderbilt to renovate Sony Building via $9.6M permit
Vanderbilt University has landed a permit to update its historic Sony Building, which once served as home to the Catholic Diocese of Nashville's Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Aged.
The permit is valued at about $9.6 million, with Nashville’s The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company to serve as construction manager, with each of the Music Row-area building’s five floors to see some renovation. The address is 1400 18th Ave. S.
The update come as Vanderbilt seemingly continues to seek to build a chancellor's residence on an adjacent site. As the Post reported in November 2022, university officials had no update on that effort.
In February 2021, information submitted to the Metro Planning Department noted the university had sought to demolish various buildings on the site, which is anchored by the Sony Building (also seemingly called the 17th and Horton Building).
Vanderbilt acquired the main portion of the property to be updated for $12.1 million in 2014, according to The Tennessean (Metro records list the deal as a quitclaim deed transaction with no dollar amount). The seller was Sony Music Entertainment.
Built in 1916 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, the Sony Building seemingly is used by the VU Data Science Institute and sits within a segment of the overall site that also has a three-story building and an underground structured garage, which are to remain if the property is reinvented. The site also includes a four-level above-grade parking garage that was to have been demolished, according to the 2021 document. That garage remains.
A Vanderbilt spokesperson emailed the Post the following statement:
"An interior remodel is underway at the 17th and Horton Building. The remodel does not prohibit the university from potentially developing on adjacent sites in the future."
Midtown building on Broadway demolished
A Midtown commercial building that years ago served as a residence — and one of the last remaining of its type in the district — has been demolished, with the property no longer offered for sale.
Designed in a traditional manner and skinned in brick and stone, the building was constructed in 1910 and sat on a 0.14-acre site at 1817 Broadway. It was considered in mid-2019 for a Irish-centric cafe and brewpub to have been called Clarke’s Café.
Ric Clarke, who co-owns The Red Door Saloon with long-time local businessman and friend Kelly Jones, owns the land. He paid $1.35 million for the property in March 2018, according to Metro records.
Clarke had listed the property for sale for $2.9 million with Sam Jovanov, a broker with Parks. However, Jovanov said the property is no longer offered.
The property sits adjacent to a modernist structure owned by Nashville-based real estate investor, broker and developer Jim Jacobs. The address of that building, once home to a Crye-Leike office and for which Jacobs paid $1.2 million in 2012, is 1819 Broadway.
To the left of Clarke's land is a structure accommodating an Embassy Suites hotel.
