EEUMC

East End United Methodist Church

 Courtesy of EEUMC, EOA

A major permit has been issued related to construction of the future East End United Methodist Church.

The former church structure — located near Five Points at 1212 Holly St. and considered by many locals as among the city’s most noteworthy houses of worship due to its history, design and location — was devastated by the March 2020 tornado, thus necessitating a razing and rebuilding.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.