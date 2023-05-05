A major permit has been issued related to construction of the future East End United Methodist Church.
The former church structure — located near Five Points at 1212 Holly St. and considered by many locals as among the city’s most noteworthy houses of worship due to its history, design and location — was devastated by the March 2020 tornado, thus necessitating a razing and rebuilding.
The permit is valued at about $4.15 million.
The Metro Historic Zoning Commission in September 2022 approved the design of the future building, being handled by Nashville’s EOA Architects (with Tracey Ford overseeing).
The church is also using project management firm CapEX Cumming, EMC Structural Engineers and American Constructors Inc. (general contractor). Each company is locally based, with the team having previously determined what physical components of the former church building could be salvaged.
EEUMC Rev. Scott Marshall-Kimball in August 2022 told the Post the roughly 400-member congregation had been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency Private Nonprofit Assistance Program to finalize a grant that will enable the project to move forward.
The program provides nonprofits funds that bridge the gap between insurance payouts and the replacement cost of buildings damaged by federally declared disasters.
The price tag to reinvent the property is estimated to be between $13 million and $15 million.
Located in East End, East End United Methodist was founded in 1889.
Lot consolidation sought for SoBro mixed-use project
Approximately one month after finalizing what seemingly was the final transaction related to a SoBro property planned for a major project, the owner of the site is seeking to consolidate the parcels to allow for the development.
New York-based real estate investment and development giant Tishman Speyer is seeking the project on a site with a main address of 133 Korean Veterans Blvd.
As the Post reported in early April and according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the Tishman Speyer entity, which had paid a collective $29.3 million in two previous deals, paid $10,176,000 for the two-building Rutledge Terrace Condominiums complex at 430-464 Presidential Ronald Reagan Way (Second Avenue South).
The purchase followed Tishman Speyer — via KVB NV Hotel LLC and 133 KVB Resi Property LP, respectively — having paid $27 million for a 1.21-acre property at 133 Korean Veterans Blvd. in early February and $2.3 million for an adjacent property (with no address, per Metro records) in mid-March.
Andrew Lohrfink, who serves as Tishman Speyer's managing director overseeing acquisitions and developments in Nashville and Atlanta, has declined to comment, as the company will seek additional Metro approvals.
Tishman Speyer will team with Newport Beach, Calif.-based hotel development company T2 Hospitality. In addition, Chattanooga-based hotel development company Vision Hospitality Group ostensibly will be involved in the effort to redevelop the overall site.
Tishman Speyer has not yet disclosed its plans for the property — in an area where SoBro and Rutledge Hill overlap. However, one of the documents related to the $29 million deal references two buildings for the site.
The lot consolidation permit being sought references a “mixed-use high-rise project with heights at or above 30 stories."
According to its website, Tishman Speyer has about $60 billion in real estate assets under management, including Yankees Stadium and Rockefeller Center in New York. It operates multiple regional offices in 30 markets worldwide and is home to more than 3,000 employees. The company is perhaps best known for its development of urban sites with office towers.