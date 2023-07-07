Work looms on a five-story mixed-use building planned for Midtown and to house offices related to Tennessee Oncology, with the health care entity having landed a $93.3 million loan.

The address for the project is a two-parcel site at both 316 and 322 22nd Ave. N., with the owner of the property a general partnership that shares an address with the Tennessee Oncology office at 2004 Hayes St., also in Midtown.

