Work looms on a five-story mixed-use building planned for Midtown and to house offices related to Tennessee Oncology, with the health care entity having landed a $93.3 million loan.
The address for the project is a two-parcel site at both 316 and 322 22nd Ave. N., with the owner of the property a general partnership that shares an address with the Tennessee Oncology office at 2004 Hayes St., also in Midtown.
As the Post previously reported, via a Metro Water Services Department permit, the building will offer 144,000 square feet of medical office space and 6,000 square feet of retail space. A permit notes the five-story building will offer two levels of underground parking.
Birmingham-based Johnson Development, which specialized in health care projects, is handling the development of the site.
Both of the two parcels offer nondescript buildings oriented in a suburban manner (with surface parking separating the buildings from the sidewalk). A permit, valued at $133,700, has been issued to allow for demolition. Demo Plus is handling the job.
It is unclear if parcels located at both 317 and 319 21st Ave. N. (also owned by the Tennessee Oncology entity) will be part of the redevelopment effort. Both those properties offer surface parking lots.
Truist Bank is providing the loan, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. Nashville-based architecture and engineering company Gresham Smith is listed on the permit.
Officials with the project could not be reached for comment related to other details and images.
Chicago company buys near Tune Airport
A Chicago company that specializes in industrial real estate has acquired a West Davidson County property located near John C. Tune Airport.
Dayton Street Partners paid $6.85 million for the Cockrill Bend property, which is located at 7140 Centennial Place and is home to the local outpost of Charleston, S.C.-based masonry supplier U.S. Brick.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with U.S. Brick and that took ownership of the property via a quitclaim deed deal in late 2021. U.S. Brick President Catherine Templeton ran for governor in South Carolina in 2018.
The Dayton Street website lists 42 properties, with one in Mt. Juliet and none in Nashville.
The Post could not determine if U.S. Brick, which was founded in 1939, will remain in the just-sold building.
It is unclear if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Vanderbilt to update Garland Hall
Vanderbilt University will renovate and add to its Garland Hall.
According to a release, the VU College of Arts and Science will oversee the project, which will begin by summer’s end.
No cost to undertake the project or detailed color image has been released.
Constructed in 1928, Garland Hall will, once updated, house a mix of teaching, research, office and collaborative gathering spaces and will house various A&S departments and interdisciplinary centers. The building is designed to achieve a LEED gold certification when complete. To date, the building has accommodated offices and classrooms related to the Vanderbilt departments of anthropology, religious studies and sociology.
“Because of its central location and aging infrastructure, Garland Hall is essential to our goal of creating space that is worthy of our world-class faculty, staff and students,” John Geer, a senior adviser to Chancellor Daniel Diermeier and a former dean of the VU College of Arts and Science, said in the release. “The new building will enable us to deliver on our mission of excellence in teaching, pioneering research and valuable service to our community. It will also serve as an important trans-institutional hub connecting the humanities, social sciences and natural sciences across campus.”
Maryland-based architecture firm Ayers Saint Gross — which has done work with Harvard, Johns Hopkins and the University of North Carolina, among other universities — is handling design.