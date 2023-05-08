Efforts to reinvent a SoBro site located near Cummins Station with a two-tower mixed-use development are progressing.
As the Post reported in early April, Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company seeks to undertake the project on a 2.16-acre site with an address of 810 Lea (and an alternative address of 905 Clark Place).
Now, Lincoln has filed for a stormwater grading permit.
The pair of high-rises will stand 37 floors (410 feet) and 32 stories (350 feet), respectively, and offer a collective 818 apartment units, according to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency.
The development will include an interior plaza and a six-level parking garage (three levels above grade and three below) with 847 parking spaces. Both towers will offer approximately 19,500 square feet of retail space.
The development will require the demolition of the pre-World War II-constructed two-story brick-and-stone Brandau-Craig-Dickerson Building, one of downtown Nashville’s few remaining such structures.
Via an LLC, Lincoln paid $45 million for the property in March 2022.
Lincoln, officials with which could not be reached for comment, has enlisted Nashville’s ESa to handle architectural work and HDLA for landscape architecture efforts. Catalyst Design Group, also a local company, is the land-planner and engineer.
Lincoln landed MDHA Design Review Committee on April 18 related to its concept plan and exterior design (see more images here). In addition, Lincoln will need necessary bonus height for both towers from Metro’s Downtown Code Design Review Committee.
Lincoln also owns nearby property, located close to the SoBro roundabout, on which it has long eyed a multi-building development called Circle. The Post has been unable to contact the company regarding that project’s status.
E3 buys West Trinity Lane site for $1.6M
Nashville boutique development company E3 Construction has paid $1.6 million for a North Davidson County property located near the Cumberland River.
The address of the 0.97-acre property is 0 W. Trinity Lane, with the site located across Liberia Street from Four Lane Auto Salvage. That business, seemingly one of Nashville’s largest of its type, is located at 400 W. Trinity Lane.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Jason Word, who paid $169,000 for the property in 2019, Metro records show.
Relatedly, and according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, E3 has landed a $1.28 million loan from Warren, N.J.-based B.D. Capital.
The deal follows E3 having in December 2022 acquired a 0.46-acre property at 1016B W. Trinity Lane for $1.6 million (read here). An E3 spokesperson said at the time the company, led by John Eldridge, plans 20 townhomes for that Trinity Lane property.
E3 has undertaken multiple projects within McKissack Park (which the company alternatively refers to as “City Heights”). These include mixed-use buildings Crave (located across 26th from the just-purchased lot) and Thrive. Both front Clifton Avenue.