A permit is being sought and groundbreaking is eyed by year’s end related to a five-building mixed-use project in East Nashville.
To sit on about 6.8 acres with a main address of 1411 Dickerson Pike, the development will comprise a total of 260 apartments and some commercial space in a structure fronting Dickerson.
Nashville-based commercial real estate investment firm Wedgewood Avenue is the developer. The company, led by Beau Fowler, paid $3,825,000 for the property in October 2021, Metro records note.
A foundation permit has been applied for.
“We hope break ground by the end of the year,” Fowler said.
Previously, a mid-2022 groundbreaking had been eyed.
Fowler told the Post he does not expect to offer a detailed color rendering for what is being called The Pike (a working name that could change).
The Metro Planning Commission approved a specific plan rezoning for the site in 2021. Fulmer Engineering and Smith Gee Studio (architecture) are working on the development.
Fowler undertook with development partners a Wedgewood-Houston site with a three-building mixed-use project called Standard Assembly. That apartment and retail development offers a main address of 715 Merritt Ave.
Gulch apartment tower opens
Chicago-based Albion Residential has announced its $140 million residential tower has opened in The Gulch.
The 20-story Albion in The Gulch is located at 645 Division St., on a site that sits within what some call Pie Town and that previously accommodated a building that was the home of Myers Flooring.
Albion in The Gulch offers a handful of two-level townhomes among its 415 apartment units. The smallest studio apartments offer 440 square feet and rent for about $1,740.
In August 2020, Albion Residential paid $15.5 million for the site, which is located next to Frugal MacDoogal.
A release notes the Albion in The Gulch townhomes are located on the fourth and 20th floors, “giving residents the experience of having their own home in a high-rise building.”
Chicago-based architecture, planning, and interior design firm Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture designed the building.
Phoenix developer unveils mixed-use building in One City
Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. has opened Broadstone Centennial in One City.
Broadstone Centennial (previously called Broadstone One City) is located next to apartment building The Shay.
Broadstone Centennial offers 261 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment units averaging 815 square feet. Residences feature gas ranges, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and keyless entry locks. Some offer built-in wine fridges and “custom entry benches,” according to a release. Amenities will include a fitness center, private “focus rooms,” individual yoga pods, a mail room with 24/7 package concierge, a pool and courtyard, and a “sky lounge” equipped with a demonstrator kitchen and putt-putt.
“We know that residents will be impressed by the top-of-the-market finishes, which reflect the high-end nature of the neighboring commercial, residential, retail and research community,” Stephen Keller, Alliance development director, said in the release. “We have put an unparalleled level of quality and attention to detail into every aspect of this development.”
Alliance paid $10.4 million for the more than 1.6 acres on which the seven-story residential building sits.
The site has an address of 7 City Place, with the main entrance to One City located on the 28th/31st Avenue Connector. Atlanta-based Dynamic Design served as architect, with Catalyst Design Group, of Nashville, having handled engineering and land planning duties. Nashville-based Pinnacle Bank provided a $44.3 million loan to allow for construction.