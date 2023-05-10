A permit is being sought and groundbreaking is eyed by year’s end related to a five-building mixed-use project in East Nashville.

To sit on about 6.8 acres with a main address of 1411 Dickerson Pike, the development will comprise a total of 260 apartments and some commercial space in a structure fronting Dickerson.

The Pike.png

The Pike
Albion.jpeg

Albion in The Gulch as seen in April
Broadstone Cen.png

Broadstone Centennial as seen in late March

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.