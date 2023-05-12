Details are emerging for a retail development to complement the 12South buildings home to Taqueria del Sol and Faherty.

According to a document filed with the Metro Codes Department, a permit for construction of a one-story building is being sought. New York-based Turnbridge Equities owns the property, having paid $6.15 million for it in May (read here).

2311

2311 12th Ave. S.

