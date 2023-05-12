Details are emerging for a retail development to complement the 12South buildings home to Taqueria del Sol and Faherty.
According to a document filed with the Metro Codes Department, a permit for construction of a one-story building is being sought. New York-based Turnbridge Equities owns the property, having paid $6.15 million for it in May (read here).
The document shows the building will be constructed on a surface parking lot with an address of 2311 12th Ave. S. A black-and-white image included on the document suggests the structure could offer three retail spaces. Some existing surface parking located in the rear of both the future building and the spaces home to Faherty and Taqueria del Sol (which offer addresses of 2315 and 2317 12th Ave. S. and which Turnbridge also owns) will remain if the retail project materializes, as the Post previously reported in September 2022.
Valued at $410,785, the permit will allow for the construction of a 6,913-square-foot building.
Brentwood’s Bell & Associates will serve as general contract, the document notes. Nashville’s Dryden Architecture + Design is also participating.
Relatedly, Turnbridge is involved in the reinvention of a six-parcel 12South church property located at 2206-2220 12th Ave. S. Work is underway on mixed-use project Tabernacle at that site (read here).
Turnbridge began operations in 2015 and owns real estate in nine states, according to its website.
New York-based upscale clothing retailer Faherty opened in 2021 and operates from the building previously home to Trim Classic Barber & Legendary Beauty.
Planned Marathon Village project advances
Chicago-based development company Leftbank Holdings is moving forward on a project to be undertaken on the Nashville Tent and Awning site near Marathon Village.
As the Post previously reported in June 2021, Leftbank will undertake the development on the 2.1-acre site at 1301 Herman St. with the building expected to offer seven floors. The building is expected to offer 345 residences.
A permit to allow for foundation construction has been filed. The former Nashville Tent and Awning building will need to be demolished.
Nashville’s Smith Gee Studio will serve as architect, with St. Louis-based Brinkmann Constructors the general contractor, the permit notes.
Leftbank, officials with which could not be reached for comment, paid $4.99 million for the property in May 2021, Metro records show.
In addition, Leftbank seemingly is eyeing a building at 907 12th Ave. N. and will need to acquire that site from Nashville Tent and Awning.
Relatedly, and in a joint venture with New York-based Related Companies and Alpha Capital Partners of Pittsburgh, Leftbank developed a nearby site with the 300-unit apartment building Apex Marathon Village at 1501 Herman (read here).
Other developers also are active in area north of Marathon Village. SR Residential is under construction with Union Brick, with addresses of both 801 12th Ave. N. and 800 14th Ave. N. It will offer 379 apartment units (of which 24 will be live-work residences), 4,000 square feet of retail space and 10 townhomes.
In addition, Nashville-based M Cubed Developments is under construction at 804 14th Ave. N. with what is tentatively called 14th Avenue Lofts. The four-story building will offer 72 residential units and a retail/restaurant space. It will include a clubhouse, a fitness facility and a swimming pool. M Cubed acquired the property from Leftbank.
