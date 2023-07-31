Social services nonprofit Crossbridge Inc. is eyeing an update for a Rutledge Hill building that offers transitional housing for women recovering from addiction.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the downtown structure will be given an interior renovation and a back addition. The address of the building, which recently was given a blue, black and gray color scheme (see here) and seemingly dates to the turn of the 20th century, is 31 Lindsley Ave.
Crossbridge, which operates its main office at the adjacent CrossBridge Connection Center at 35 Lindsley Ave., is seeking final site plan approval for the project. An Aug. 24 Metro Planning Commission hearing is scheduled.
Nashville architect John TeSelle has designed the addition. Fulmer Lucas Engineering, also a local company, is handling civil engineering and land planning efforts.
The effort to upgrade the building follows Crossbridge having developed the adjacent site with its four-floor main building in 2020 (read here).
Crossbridge bills itself as “an organization dedicated to ending destructive cycles of addiction, incarceration and generational poverty.” The nonprofit assists those formerly incarcerated in finding permanent housing and employment.
Meeting shelved for Music Row hotel project plan
Efforts to give the Best Western Plus Music Row hotel property near The Gulch a nine-story companion building have been altered.
As the Post recently reported, and according to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency, the future structure would be positioned to the immediate east of the existing five-floor hotel building, which sits at 1407 Division St. on a site bordered by both Music Row and Midtown.
Rajesh Aggawal, who owns the property, was to have gone before the MDHA Design Review Committee on Aug. 1 to seek concept plan approval. However, that items is no longer on the agenda and it is unclear as to how Aggawal will proceed.
If the building materializes, it will take the footprint currently used as surface parking and offer a restaurant space fronting Division Street.
Aggawal, who could not be reached for comment, paid $2.4 million for the 1.27-acre property in 1994, Metro records show.
Aggawal has enlisted Brentwood’s Stevens Design Consulting (Ed Stevens) to handle land-planning and civil engineering duties.
The document notes the future building would be positioned at the sidewalk in an urban orientation, as required by Metro’s urban zoning overlay. In contrast, the existing hotel structure is severed from the sidewalk by surface parking in a suburban manner.
The document submitted to MDHA does not include a room count or detailed color images for the future building.
Having undergone some upgrades in 2019 — including an exterior color scheme change — the Best Western Plus hotel offers 103 rooms and opened in 1971, according to Travel Weekly.
Aggawal also owns the Comfort Inn Downtown Nashville, which sits about one-half block north of the Best Western and fronts Demonbreun Street.
Germantown building space to see build-out
The owner of a large building once part of Germantown’s Werthan Packaging and now used for creative office space is looking to update some unused space.
A permit, valued at $7.5 million, has been issued to allow for the job. The 100,000-square-foot building offers an address of 601 Taylor Place.
SWHR Germantown LLC, which is affiliated with Atlanta-based SWH Partners and undertook The Flats at Taylor Place on an adjacent parcel fronting Fifth, owns the building. In addition, the SWH building home to restaurant 5th & Taylor is part of the 8.32-acre property on which the former warehouse sits.
Nashville’s R.C. Mathews Contractor is handling the build-out, and the local office of Colliers is marketing the building. It is unclear if a tenant is slated for the future space.