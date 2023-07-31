Social services nonprofit Crossbridge Inc. is eyeing an update for a Rutledge Hill building that offers transitional housing for women recovering from addiction.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the downtown structure will be given an interior renovation and a back addition. The address of the building, which recently was given a blue, black and gray color scheme (see here) and seemingly dates to the turn of the 20th century, is 31 Lindsley Ave.