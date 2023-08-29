Nashville Yards master developer Southwest Value Partners has landed a $241.3 million loan related to construction of the two apartment towers rising on the downtown site.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Little Rock, Ark.-based Bank OZK has provided the loan.
The securing of the financing follows Southwest Value Partners earlier this year having undertaken multiple transactions — with a collective value of $36.3 million — related to the AEG and residential components of the central business district project.
As the Post reported in February, that overall effort was related to the establishment of a horizontal property regime. The move will allow for “an efficient mechanism” to manage the office, retail, entertainment, hospitality and residential uses and related common elements in the future buildings currently under construction at the SWVP/AEG segment of the site, Charles Robert Bone, an attorney for Southwest Value Partners, said at the time.
The transactions involved multiple entities involving SWVP and/or Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG). Relatedly, and as part of the overall transaction effort, Pinnacle Bank — which will be the anchor tenant of a roughly 510-foot-tall office tower for which work continues at Nashville Yards — modified various deeds of trust related to the project.
The two under-construction residential towers at the SWVP/AEG segment of Nashville Yards are now on the approximately 20th floor. Once finished, one building will stand 34 stories (about 410 feet), with the other tower to rise 35 stories (roughly 420 feet).
Horizontal property regimes often are used for condominium buildings. However, they also can be applied when entities separately own portions of buildings while simultaneously and collectively owning other segments of those buildings.
“This marks an important milestone as Nashville Yards continues to deliver on its commitment to provide a next-generation live, work and play community,” Bone said at the time of the establishment of a horizontal property regime.
Nashville Yards is unfolding within an 18-acre downtown site loosely bordered by Ninth Avenue on the east, Church Street on the north, 10th Avenue on the west and Broadway on the south (see here). See renderings and read more here.
Germantown firm seeks additional office space
Nashville-based private equity firm LFM Capital is seeking a building to join its Germantown office.
According to a permit, valued at $64,355, the company wants a new structure to sit adjacent to and to the left of its existing building, a former fire station. The two-story building would be constructed on raw land at 1314 Third Ave. N. The permit seemingly will specifically cover work on the future structure's foundation.
According to Nashville Business Journal, the planned building would be connected to the existing structure. It would offer about 2,870 square feet of office space, approximately 20 office units and a conference room.
Via LFM Real Estate LLC, LFM acquired the Germantown property (which Metro records show is located at 1312 Third Ave. N.) in early 2016 for $1.8 million. That deal also included property at 1310 Third Ave. N. The former fire hall is located at 1312 Third Ave. N.
NBJ reports Nashville-based Dryden Architecture, 615 Design Group, PWP Structural Engineering and I.C. Thomasson Associates Inc. will participate in the effort.
Founded in 2014 and home to about 21 employees, LMF focuses on the manufacturing sector, according to its website.