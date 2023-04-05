Details are emerging and images have been created related to a mixed-use $210 million two-phased project eyed for an East Nashville property.

Nashville Business Journal reports local development company Rise Investors is seeking for the site 379 apartments, 45,000 square feet of office space, 40,000 square feet of retail space, 316 parking spaces and one acre of outdoor/green space.

Sinclair.png

The Sinclair

