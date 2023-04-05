Details are emerging and images have been created related to a mixed-use $210 million two-phased project eyed for an East Nashville property.
Nashville Business Journal reports local development company Rise Investors is seeking for the site 379 apartments, 45,000 square feet of office space, 40,000 square feet of retail space, 316 parking spaces and one acre of outdoor/green space.
The project will unfold on a 3.7-acre site at 800 Main St., home to retail building Eastside Station and owned via an LLC by Adam Leibowitz and Andy Neuman, co-founders of Double A Development.
The existing three-story building — once home to a Bank of America data processing offices and to be demolished to accommodate the future project — accommodates East Nashville Self Storage, Yeast Nashville, Nashville Sweets, Encircle Acupuncture, Dance East and East Nashville Family Medicine, among other businesses.
Double A Development LLC acquired the property in 2008 for $3 million, Metro records show. A source said Rise Investors is expected to purchase the property this summer.
Uday Sehgal, Rise Investors’ managing partner, told NBJ the plan is break ground in early 2024. The company has enlisted Paris-based AW2 to design the buildings, with the global architectural firm having designed buildings in multiple countries located in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the business publication notes.
The team eventually will seek later this month Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approval, as the site sits within MDHA’s Five Points Redevelopment District.
Permit will allow construction of West End corridor tower
A construction start looms for a mixed-use building Brentwood development company GBT Realty plans for the West End Avenue and Elliston Place split.
As the Post previously reported, the 27-floor tower (315 feet) will rise at 2416 West End Ave. If standing today, the Gresham Smith-designed building essentially would be tied with the Gothic collegiate high-rise (310 feet) on the Vanderbilt University campus as Nashville’s tallest building located west of 21st Avenue.
The project required the demolition of four structures — including the quirky structure last home to Rotier’s — on the site from which The Sinclair will rise.
To be skinned in blue glass and to loom large over nearby Centennial Park, The Sinclair also will include ground-level commercial space and 334 residential units.
Hoar Construction will serve as general contractor, with the Birmingham-based company having also constructed GBT’s Parke West near the Murphy Road and West End Avenue intersection.
The permit offers no dollar value and references the construction of the “entire building.”
