The owner of the Church Street property home to alcoholic beverage retailer Midtown Corkdorks Wine Spirits Beer is targeting an October opening for his nine-story building to house a Cambria boutique hotel.
As seen from the street, the hotel structure sits to the left of the Corkdorks building, with an address of 1610 Church St.
Paul Patel, who owns both the Corkdorks property and the beverage business, said additional space at Corkdorks simultaneously will open when the hotel begins operations.
The 159-room Cambria will include a porte-cochère (for auto access) and a rooftop bar/restaurant — open to the public and to be called The Rux, named to honor the memory of Patel’s late mother, Ruxmani Patel. It will also feature a ground-level coffee shop (not yet announced but expected to be a local business, Patel said) and a ground-level restaurant for which details have not been finalized.
Clad primarily in porcelain panels, the building will offer a facade with a small water feature. Patel worked with Italy-based Graniti Vicentia on interior design elements.
“This corner will look amazing when we finish the project,” said Patel, whose family works within the U.S. hotel industry. “As I previously noted, we feel this will be one of the most eye-catching hotels in Nashville.”
Downtown is home to a Cambria hotel, near the intersection of Demonbreun Street and Eighth Avenue South in SoBro. In addition, a Cambria is located in Donelson on Rachel Drive near Nashville International Airport.
Read more here.
New York developer lands $77.94M loan for 12South project
New York-based real estate investment and development firm Turnbridge Equities has landed a $77.94 million loan for its Ashwood 12 South mixed-used project under construction.
The development is unfolding at 2212 12th Ave. S., with Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church having previously operated from the property.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Lakestar Finance LLC provided the loan. The LLC is affiliated with New York-based Soros Fund Management, a private investment management firm founded by billionaire George Soros.
As the Post previously reported, café/bar Two Hands and restaurant Sushi-san will be part of the food and beverage lineup.
A release from April noted a fourth quarter 2024 construction completion is eyed for Ashwood 12 South, which will offer 116,500 square feet of retail and office space.
Leasing officials include CBRE Senior Vice Presidents Frank Thomasson and Byran Fort (office), Jeremy Zidell, founder of RUE Realty, and Elam Freeman, founder of Ojas Partners for retail work.
Other local entities participating in the project include Bell & Associates Construction; STG Design (architect of record/interior designer); Dryden Architecture (design architect); HDLA (landscape architect); Barge Cauthen & Associates (civil engineer); EMC Structural Engineers; Code Wizard (building code consultant); Wilmont (environmental consultant) and KCI Technologies (traffic/parking consultant).
Read more here.
Building housing engineering firm listed for $3.24M
A South Nashville building home to one of the city’s older engineering companies — a firm that has worked on multiple high-profile projects in the area — has been offered for sale for $3,245,000.
Sitting on 0.47 acres at 4525 Trousdale Drive near Nashville Zoo, the 5,900-square-foot Class B office building opened in 1995 and accommodates EMC Structural Engineers. The firm began operation in 1986 and has worked on projects located in Capitol View McKissack Park, Midtown Music Row, North Gulch, Pie Town and Wedgewood-Houston. Its clients have include Lipscomb, Tennessee State and Vanderbilt universities, Acadia, Belcourt Theatre, Eakin Partners and the state of Tennessee.
EMC — which is home to 14 engineers and nine other employees — is relocating by November, marketing materials note. The property is also available for lease.
EMC plans to move to a nearby building, with an address of 601 Grassmere Park, by November.
A partnership affiliated with the EMC Structural Engineers ownership group owns the property, having taken possession of it in a 1995 quitclaim deed transaction with the long-defunct Third National Bank.
The partnership has enlisted Dane Peachee, owner of Franklin’s Compass Real Estate Advisors, to handle the marketing of the property.
"4525 Trousdale is a high-quality single-story office building," Peachee said. "The Trousdale/Grassmere area offers office users superior access to major thoroughfares via the I-65/Harding Place interchange, with convenient proximity to the Metro area and surrounding counties. It is a short drive to many restaurants and retail in the immediate vicinity."