A Berry Hill commercial building located near the Melrose Publix has been listed for sale for an undisclosed sum — with the property potentially to command upwards of $2 million.
Sitting on 0.18 acres, the 1935-constructed building offers an address of 2210 Eighth Ave. S. and no tenant. It has 1,670 square feet and was originally used as a residence.
To the immediate north of the for-sale property sits a similar building housing The Urban Juicer. With an address of 2206 Eighth Ave. S., that 0.23-acre property sold in January for $1.9 million (read here).
The owner of the just-listed building is an LLC affiliated with Nashville’s Browning Development Solutions, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The owner has enlisted Drew Wagner and Mike Baggett and Drew Wagner — principal and associate, respectively — with the local office of Colliers to handle the marketing of the property.
Giarratana seeks shell permit for MLK tower
The latest permit related to a high-rise residential project planned for a small parcel located adjacent to the Tennessee State University-Avon Williams Campus building is being sought.
Nashville development company Giarratana has applied for a permit to allow construction of the core and shell of the 250-unit tower on a 0.21-acre site at 901 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. This follows the filing for a permit, valued at $552,550, to allow for foundation construction.
As the Post recently reported, BOWA Construction will construct the tower. Goettsch Partners, also of Chicago, is the architect. Nashville engineering and land-planning firm Barge Design Solutions also is participating in the project.
The 33-story, 375-foot-tall tower will offer 186 one-bedroom units and 64 two-bedroom units, with 100 of the residences expected to be priced at below-market rental rates. In addition, the mixed-income high-rise — currently being called 901 MLK Blvd., the permit notes — will feature 3,915 square feet of general office space (seemingly related to the future building's management operations) and no parking garage.
The document shows the future tower's smallest unit (one-bedroom, one-bath) at 571 square feet and the largest residence (two-bedroom, two-bath) at 914 square feet. A rooftop pool, fitness center and lounge will be included.
Giarratana President Tony Giarratana previously told the Post the team hopes to start construction by year's end.
An LLC affiliated with Giarratana paid $4,925,000 for the property in August 2022. The company (the development team also includes Morgan Stengel, Jacob Chapman and Chari Lewis) will utilize Metro’s mixed-income housing PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program — the first such project in the city’s urban core to do so.
Near the King Boulevard site and on Church Street, Giarratana continues construction on residential towers Prime and 1010 Church. The latter will be a 60-story, 750-foot residential skyscraper to offer 500 condominium units next to the YMCA building. Its construction site recently saw the erection of a tower crane.
Read more here.
Latest image released for Rutledge Hill towers plan
An additional image has been released related to a three-tower project is being planned for downtown’s Rutledge Hill.
As the Post recently reported, Cleveland-based GBX Group and Essex Development, which is co-based in Louisville and Nashville, seek to undertake the project on an 11-parcel multi-acre site bordered by Middleton Street, Hermitage Avenue, Rutledge Street and Lea Avenue. The site includes the building last home to Hermitage Café and a structure, with an address of 40 Middleton St., slated for a restaurant.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Oslo-based Snøhetta will be the architect, with the Norwegian firm created exterior designs that incorporate both 21st century and nature-centric elements.
The towers would stand 37, 21 and 17 floors, respectively. The tallest tower, the document notes, seemingly would rise at least 400 feet, making it the tallest building located south of Korean Veterans Boulevard if standing today.
GBX and Essex will seek seven stories of bonus height for each of the three towers, plus an overall height modification of four floors (for the 17-story building), eight floors (for the 21) and 24 floors (for the 37), respectively. A Sept. 14 hearing date with the Metro Planning Commission is scheduled.
Nashville online real estate publication City Now Next first published the image.
Read more here.