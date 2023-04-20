A fall groundbreaking is being eyed for a multiple-building development to offer hotel, residential and retail/restaurant space and to unfold on the Midtown property previously home to Country Delite Farms.   

CCB Nashville Developments, which is affiliated with, and operates as, Bosa Properties in Vancouver, seeks the project on a roughly three-acre property (accommodating various structures) with a main address of 1401 Church St.

Bosa.png
Crestmoor render.png

The Crestmoor
Crestmoor.jpeg

The Crestmoor construction site

