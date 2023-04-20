A fall groundbreaking is being eyed for a multiple-building development to offer hotel, residential and retail/restaurant space and to unfold on the Midtown property previously home to Country Delite Farms.
CCB Nashville Developments, which is affiliated with, and operates as, Bosa Properties in Vancouver, seeks the project on a roughly three-acre property (accommodating various structures) with a main address of 1401 Church St.
CCB spokesperson Audrey Plaskacz told the Post the development group has hired the local office of Kansas City, Missouri-based JE Dunn to serve as general contractor.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department in 2022, CCB Nashville Developments had been eyeing four main buildings for the site, with three to rise at least 30 floors. The document references the project could offer between 1,150 and 1,350 multi-family residential units and a building with 250 hotel rooms.
Plaskacz said CCB is “no longer planning to have a hotel component at this time. We will focus on residential and commercial space.”
Plaskacz said the tentative plan is to have what was to have been the hotel tower serves as a residential high-rise.
Work will begin on the first tower, to be located on the south segment, closest to Church Street, of the overall site. The property is bordered by Church, Grundy Street and 14th and 15th avenues north.
Plaskacz said updated renderings of the first residential tower, to rise approximately 30 floors, will be released within the next 60 days.
The property is located near the sites on which both Houston-based Hines and GBT of Brentwood plan multi-building projects.
Work continues on senior living building in Green Hills
A major permit has been issued and a new image created related to work on senior living building The Crestmoor, now under construction in Green Hills on the property once home to Tokyo Japanese Steak House.
Valued at about $24.2 million, the permit will allow for construction of the building’s structure. Nashville’s Crain Construction is the general contractor.
An LLC affiliated with Houston-based Bridgewood Property Company owns the property, located at 3808 Cleghorn Ave., having just paid $9.65 million for it. The LLC acquired the one-acre site from a related LLC that paid $7.65 million for it in April 2021.
Charlotte-based BB+M is handling design work, with ESa, a locally based firm, having previously undertaken preliminary design efforts. Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is overseeing land-planning and engineering duties.
As the Post reported in October 2020, Bridgewood is having the site develop with a 12-story building that will offer 191 (it had been 205) senior living residences, various amenities and a leasing space. The facility will include memory care, assisted living and independent living units.
Rising more than 100 feet, The Crestmoor will be one of Nashville’s tallest buildings of its type.
This is Bridgewood’s first project in Nashville. However, the company, which focuses on the Texas market, owns properties in Memphis and Birmingham.
Bridgewood acquired the property from Rochford Realty, which developed an adjacent site home to the Green Hills Hampton Inn & Suites hotel. Prior to Tokyo Japanese Steak House operating within the since-razed building, Mexican restaurant La Paz was a tenant. The Mall at Green Hills sits nearby.
