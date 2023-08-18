A permit has been issued to allow for demolition of a Gulch storage building related to a mixed-use tower development.
Houston-based Camden Property Trust is planning the project for 909 Division St.
The permit, valued at $140,200, will allow for the razing of a suburban-style building (home to A+Storage, among other businesses) on the site. Nashville’s Demo Plus will handle the job.
In December 2021, Camden paid $36 million for the 1.99-acre property — 24 months after it sold for $25 million to Chicago-based LG Development Group. LG Development Group had planned a 16-story building to offer office, residential and parking components.
With a previously announced cost to undertake of about $250 million, Camden Gulch will offer 16 floors (about 240 feet tall), with 480 apartment units and 7,000 to 8,000 square feet of ground-level retail.
Will Smith, Camden vice president of real estate investments, could not be reached for comment on a groundbreaking date and updated cost.
Nashville architectural firm Hastings is designing the building, the exterior for which will primarily offer brick and glass. Hastings co-designed, with Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects, mixed-use building Terrazzo, which is located near the 909 Division site.
Camden did not need approval from the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee, as its property is located just outside the agency's nearest redevelopment district.
The building will sit within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
Camden in June 2021 paid $185.1 million for Midtown mixed-use high-rise Element Music Row (located at 1515 Demonbreun St.). That price was the equivalent of a then-record $429,460 per residence.
According to its website, Camden Property Trust owns approximately 165 apartment developments with a collective 59,000-plus residential units. Founded in 1981, the publicly traded company reported revenues of about $1.04 billion in late 2022.
A.O. Smith to undertake $35M Lebanon expansion
Officials with hydronics technology company Lochinvar have announced the company will invest $35 million to expand manufacturing operations at its headquarters in Lebanon, an effort that will yield 141 new jobs.
According to a release, the Lebanon-based company will employ nearly 4,000 people in Tennessee across its operations in Cheatham, Washington, Wilson, Davidson, Putnam and Williamson counties once the expansion of the Wilson County facility is completed. The plant is located at 300 Maddox-Simpson Parkway.
The expansion will allow Lochinvar to house its engineering, product management and support, platform electronics and development laboratories under one roof.
As the Post previously reported, and citing Contractormag.com, the construction effort at the Wilson County site will require about 20 months to complete. Previously, Lochinvar officials anticipated a $30 million project.
Founded in 1939, Lochnivar is a subsidiary of publicly traded and Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith Corp. The company specializes in high-efficiency water heating and manufactures residential and commercial boilers, commercial water heaters, heat pumps, pool and spa heaters and storage tanks.
The release does not note any incentives the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development might be providing Lochnivar.
“We’re pleased to receive this support from the State of Tennessee as it recognizes the state’s commitment to fostering growth in the region to improve our economy and create good paying jobs for Tennessee residents,” Stephen O’Brien, Lochnivar senior vice president, president and general manager, said in the release. “We are excited to construct a center where innovation and technology thrive, as well as provide a state-of-the-art environment in which our employees can grow their careers while creating and innovating.”
A.O. Smith acquired Lochinvar, which is located at 300 Maddox-Simpson Parkway, in 2014 for about $418 million (read here). A.O. Smith also operates a facility in Ashland City.
TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter said that since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 20 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in approximately 6,000 job commitments and $1.3 billion in capital investment.