A late-summer groundbreaking is being eyed and an image has been created related to a high-rise residential building at Belmont University.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the 10-story building will offer 714 beds and about 4,134 square feet of ground-level retail space. Called Caldwell Hall II and to offer 289,600 square feet, the tower will rise on a site with a main address of 1407 Caldwell Ave. and to the immediate west of Belmont’s Caldwell Hall, an 11-story residential building that opened in fall 2022 with a price tag of $98 million. Nearby is Tall Hall, a similar structure.
Belmont will go before the Metro Planning Commission to request a final site plan approval on June 22.
A Belmont spokesperson said the university hopes to break ground by summer's end.
The document notes ESa is the architect and Catalyst Design Group is handling land-planning and engineering efforts. Both companies are local.
The seven properties needed to accommodate Caldwell Hall II (which will mimic Caldwell Hall in design) offer six free-standing homes and a collective 1.55 acres.
The existing Caldwell Hall is a 268,000-square-foot structure that offers more than 600 beds and a main address of 1303 Caldwell Ave. It sits on a 3.7-acre site on the south side of Caldwell and takes design cues from Tall Hall.
Belmont broke ground in January 2017 on the 11-floor Tall Hall. That project carried a roughly $80 million price tag.
The effort to undertake Caldwell Hall II comes as Belmont nears completion of work on its 3-D Building and recently topped construction of the structure to house the university’s future Frist College of Medicine.
Opening set for building part of Memoir Residential brand
Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners has announced the under-construction 10-story, 273-unit apartment building on its Nashville Warehouse Company campus will open in January 2024 and be called Memoir Wedgewood Houston.
Relatedly, the Nashville company in a release noted it is launching Memoir Residential, billed as a collection of multifamily residential properties that combine “hospitality and design expertise with flexible leasing options."
In addition to Nashville, the first Memoir Residential building will open this fall in Portland, Ore. Others will follow (with no official dates yet) in Austin, New Orleans and Miami.
The AJ Capital website notes the mixed-use development it plans in Wedgewood-Houston and to be anchored by the historic Merritt Mansion (read more here) will include three Memoir buildings (pictured).
Memoir Residences will be available in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Leasing options will include both furnished units for shorter-term stays (starting at 15-day minimums) and unfurnished apartments.
Amenities will include swimming pools, fitness studios, bicycle storage, pet grooming stations, co-working spaces and — in certain markets — proximity to hospitality brands like Soho House (a hotel concept located at AJ Capital's May Hosier Co-Op in Wedgewood-Houston) and Common House (located in Chattanooga’s Southside district and in which the company has no ownership interest).
“Memoir is AJ Capital’s first branded multifamily residential platform,” Anil Bhagat, managing director of Memoir Residential, said in the release. “We are taking the same approach we use for hotels, mixed-used [buildings] and entertainment venues — leading with hospitality-minded principles. Our goal is to craft spaces that people want to spend time in and that also seamlessly blend into the existing fabric of a neighborhood.”
