Caldwell

Caldwell Hall II

 Courtesy of Belmont, ESa

A late-summer groundbreaking is being eyed and an image has been created related to a high-rise residential building at Belmont University.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the 10-story building will offer 714 beds and about 4,134 square feet of ground-level retail space. Called Caldwell Hall II and to offer 289,600 square feet, the tower will rise on a site with a main address of 1407 Caldwell Ave. and to the immediate west of Belmont’s Caldwell Hall, an 11-story residential building that opened in fall 2022 with a price tag of $98 million. Nearby is Tall Hall, a similar structure.

Mem WeHo.jpeg

Memoir Wedgewood Houston is slated to open in January 2024
Memoir Merritt East.png

Memoir Merritt East with Merritt Mansion seen on the right
Mem Merritt West 2025.png

Memoir Merritt West
Mem Wedgewood Village 2024.png

Memoir Wedgewood Village

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.