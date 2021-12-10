Nashville-based Bradford Real Estate has hired Josh Weber as its training and education broker to lead a new training program, Bradford Academy, for new real estate agents.
Weber holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Lipscomb University and taught at Lipscomb Academy for two decades.
He spent two years as a broker with SilverPointe Properties and has been at Bradford as an agent for the past year.
The new Bradford Academy “is designed for real estate agents who want a career in real estate but need guidance on how to start and succeed,” according to a release.
The program has a one-year curriculum and agents can enroll monthly.
“We’re thrilled to have Josh in the office to help us launch Bradford Academy,” Principal Broker Scott Richardson said in the release. “His background in teaching and real estate is ideal for the role. He will make an immediate impact in our commitment to agent success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.