Nashville-based real estate analytics and tech company Buyside has raised $10 million in equity funding and changed its name to Percy.
The company’s Percy platform helps real estate brokers and lenders gauge buyer interest.
“Many people were hung up on the name ‘Buyside’ when in fact we are much more — we are the top seller lead generation tool for real estate,” CEO Charles Williams said in a release. “The new brand allows us to expand into new markets like mortgage, bringing purchase loan opportunities to originators.”
Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World were among the investors in the funding round, according to the release. The new capital will be used for marketing, sales and systems integration.
Buyside was originally based in Philadelphia and moved to Nashville in 2020. The company numbers about 40 employees “and growing,” a spokesperson said.
