A Midtown property located one block north of West End Avenue has sold for $6.1 million to a local real estate company and for a notable per-foot mark.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.43-acre property — with an address of 113 17th Ave. N. and offering some surface parking and a small, nondescript building (pictured) — is an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Vastland Development Co. Since late 2019, Vastland has sought to undertake a mixed-use tower (read here) on a nearby site at 1719 Hayes St.

113 17th Ave. N. art

113 17th Ave. N.

