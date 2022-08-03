A Midtown property located one block north of West End Avenue has sold for $6.1 million to a local real estate company and for a notable per-foot mark.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.43-acre property — with an address of 113 17th Ave. N. and offering some surface parking and a small, nondescript building (pictured) — is an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Vastland Development Co. Since late 2019, Vastland has sought to undertake a mixed-use tower (read here) on a nearby site at 1719 Hayes St.
The seller was a trust that includes Joseph Gilbert, a long-time Nashvillian. Paul Gilbert, a deceased family member, paid $2,000 for the property in 1937, Metro records show.
The deal is the equivalent of about $337 per foot, which ranks among the higher marks for recently sold property located in that general part of Midtown, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
Charles Robin, owner of Nashville-based Robin Realty, facilitated the transaction for the two parties, the source said. Robin Realty has leased the parking lot for more than 30 years, with a Budget Rent-A-Car and the construction management team for nearby Broadwest both having used the property during that time span.
InsBank has provided Vastland a $4.88 million loan related to the purchase, a separate Metro document shows.
As noted, Vastland has eyed residential and retail building Avalon Midtown for a property located one-half block to the west of its just-purchased property. With its office located nearby at 1720 West End Ave., Vastland had planned an early 2021 groundbreaking for the tower, which was designed to rise 25 floors. The status of that effort is unclear.
Relatedly, the property sandwiched by the two Vastland holdings sold for about $5.62 million in December 2021, as the Post reported at the time (read here).
The owner of the surface parking lot property (1705 Hayes St.) is an LLC affiliated with real estate developer and investor Jim Jacobs, a Metro document notes. A partner with commercial real estate firm Cherry and Associates, Jacobs and other investors developed the Rutledge Hill site of mixed-use building Muse (read here).
Jacobs seemingly considered developing the Hayes Street site but now, according to the source, might be seeking to sell it. The property has been rezoned to accommodate a 24-story tower. Jacobs could not be reached for comment.
