A Berry Hill property once home to a recording studio in which Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, among others, created music has been offered for sale for $1.2 million.
Long accommodating the since-moved Legends Studio, the property has an address of 646 Iris Dr. and sits on 0.23 acres. It is owned by an LLC affiliated with local cosmetic dentist Adam Cottrill, who paid $1.14 million for it in April 2019, according to Metro records.
Cottrill, who practices in a nearby building, acquired the property from veteran sound engineer and producer Dan Frizsell, who paid $450,000 for it in January 2008. Frizsell also owns Legends Studio, the status of which is unclear.
Hendersonville-based Southeastern Commercial Property’s JP Powell (principal broker) and Amanda Foster and Lisa Curtis (affiliate brokers) are listing the property. The offering is the equivalent of $362 per foot based on the building’s size, the marketing materials note.
Spanning about 3,315 square feet and opened in 1940, the studio was built by California-based Westlake Audio and record producer Chips Moman in 1978. It would later see, in addition to Cash and Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard, Jason Aldean and Lee Brice record albums within it.
The building is considered a Class C structure, according to the marketing materials. Frizsell originally listed the property in February 2018 for $1.3 million.
(0) comments
