Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros is entering the second season of his four-year, $20 million contract and he is already investing wisely.
The 27-year-old Finland native recently bought a 3,562-square foot home in West Meade, paying $3.85 million for the residence from Nashville Design Build Inc., according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. Nashville Design Build bought the property from a married couple in 2020 and remodeled the home.
Located at 6133 Robin Hill Road, the newly redone home sits on 1.23 acres of land.
Saros, who signed a four-year deal with the Predators last year, was in goal for 38 of Nashville’s 45 wins this season, leading the NHL with an 84.4 win percentage. He had a save percentage of .900 or better in an NHL-best 45 of 67 starts, starting the most games and playing the most minutes of any goalie (3,931:23) this year.
Just the second Predators goalie ever named a Vezina Trophy finalist, Saros also faced the second-most shots (2,107) and made the second-most saves (1,934) in the NHL. In addition, he ranked second in wins, fifth in shutouts (four), seventh in save percentage (.918) and eighth in goals-against average (2.64).
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In