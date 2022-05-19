Plans related to a major mixed-use skyscraper that has long been eyed for The Gulch remain unclear — nearly 2.5 years after the application of a permit related to water and sewer availability on the site.
Indianapolis-based Buckingham Cos. initiated its efforts to develop the site, a surface parking lot with an address of 701 12th Ave. S., seven years ago. The company later put the project on hold before filing for the permit in January 2020.
Buckingham officials could not be reached for comment, and it is unclear if the development has been scrapped.
As last proposed, the 38-story tower would offer 345 residences (231 studio and one-bedroom units and 114 two-bedroom units) and a 4,900-square-foot space for a restaurant. If standing as originally designed, the skyscraper would rise about 450 feet. For contrast, Gulch high-rises Icon (approximately 280 feet) and Twelve Twelve (about 270) are the fast-changing district's current tallest buildings.
Buckingham originally announced its plans for the project in August 2015 but would later shelve the project in what has resulted in a long-term hold. Buckingham acquired the Gulch site for $850,000 in 2012, Metro records show. However, previous media reports noted Kent Wood sold the property to Buckingham in 2016 for $3 million.
In the fall of 2015, the Metro Board of Zoning Appeals approved Buckingham’s request for a special exception related to height to allow a 38-story tower instead of a 28-story structure (which, at the time, was the maximum number of floors that zoning for the site allowed). That approval has since expired.
That vote followed protests from some Gulch residents who voiced concern that a 38-floor high-rise would excessively obstruct views and sunlight.
At the time, Chicago-based Skidmore Owings & Merrill was serving as architect. The firm was the first non-local entity to design a Nashville skyscraper (the William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower).
Of note, Buckingham developed the Midtown site home to the roughly $100 million mixed-use Aertson Midtown building at the convergence of Broadway, Division and 21st Avenue South. Aertson includes a 17-story Kimpton hotel building, a structure with 350 apartments and 35,000 square feet of retail, and structured parking.
