Plans have changed for the future reinvention of a Music Row site that comprises three contiguous properties home to multiple boutique businesses.
Located at 1010B, 1012 and 1014 16th avenues south, the small former homes will now be replaced with a 44-unit condominium building. Demolition of the existing three structures will start by late fall.
Stephen Prince, a member of Harold and Owen LLC (which paid $3,977,500 for the properties in December 2019), told the Post that the pandemic and the general evolution and future of commercial property required that he and his business partner “switch tracks.”
Originally, the members of the LLC — Prince (CEO of Nolensville-based card manufacturing business National Business Products), Tyler Thayer (a local architect and owner of Paradym Studio) as well as real estate agent Tom Sullivan, Prince’s daughter Courtney Prince and Justin Hastings (president of National Business Products) — envisioned a four-story mixed-use building to include one level of below-grade parking, a first floor of office space, a second level of potentially shared office space and two floors of short-term residential.
Prince said he and the partners have since pivoted. Now, the future building will offer upscale condominiums that will be targeted to the short-term rental market and to university students and their parents. Renderings are being finalized, with the above image showing the building’s basic design concept.
Prince said the LLC name derives from deceased brothers Harold Bradley and Owen Bradley, legendary musicians, entrepreneurs and industry officials who were well known on Music Row.
The three properties cover a collective 0.51 acres.
