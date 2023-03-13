New York-based real estate investment and development heavy-hitter Tishman Speyer has undertaken another transaction related to a SoBro property on which it plans a major project.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the Tishman Speyer entity that paid $27 million for the 1.21-acre property, with an address of 133 Korean Veterans Blvd., in early February, has now sold to a related LLC for $2.3 million.
The transaction is seemingly a housekeeping measure and suggests the effort to reinvent the site is progressing. Andrew Lohrfink, who serves as Tishman Speyer's managing director overseeing acquisitions and developments in Nashville and Atlanta, declined to comment.
The deal comes after Tishman Speyer seemingly added two hotel development companies as partners in the project (read here). That deal, which immediately followed the $27 million transaction, involved Tishman Speyer’s selling for $29 million a portion of the property, according to a separate Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The ownership group in the $29 million sale includes Newport Beach, California-based hotel development company T2 Hospitality. In addition, Chattanooga-based hotel development company Vision Hospitality Group ostensibly will be involved in the effort to redevelop the site, which offers a small building, a separate document notes.
Relatedly, T2 Hospitality landed a $14.5 million loan from Commercial Bank of California.
One of the documents related to the $29 million deal references two buildings for the site. There is also reference, as an additional property, to the Rutledge Terrace Condominiums complex, which sits on a site adjacent to the recently acquired property and that the development team apparently still will need to purchase.
Nashville-based land planning and civil engineering company RaganSmith Associates is listed on one of the documents.
According to its website, Tishman Speyer has about $60 billion in real estate assets under management, including Yankees Stadium and Rockefeller Center in New York. It operates multiple regional offices in 30 markets worldwide and is home to more than 3,000 employees. The company is perhaps best known for its development of urban site with office towers.