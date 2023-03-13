Tishman
Metro Planning

New York-based real estate investment and development heavy-hitter Tishman Speyer has undertaken another transaction related to a SoBro property on which it plans a major project.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the Tishman Speyer entity that paid $27 million for the 1.21-acre property, with an address of 133 Korean Veterans Blvd., in early February, has now sold to a related LLC for $2.3 million.

