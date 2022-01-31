Efforts to undertake a 15-residence townhome project planned for Germantown continue.
Originally to have been 18 units, as the Post reported in March, the development will be undertaken at 1227 Third Ave. N.
The owner of the 0.62-acre property is an LLC affiliated with Michael Hartley and Steve Ezell, co-managing members of both Landmark Realty Services and Tri-Mark Builders, and a silent partner. The partners are underway with a residential development at 1228 Fourth Ave. N., with which shares a backside with the 1227 Third property. That project will comprise six townhomes on what had been an empty lot sandwiched by the buildings home to Barista Parlor and City House.
The partners, who paid $2.69 million for 1227 Third, have enlisted Nashville-based Barge Cauthen and Associates for engineering and land planning duties and Allard Ward Architects for design work.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on March 10 to request a specific plan rezoning to allow for the project. Ezell could not be reached related to when a rendering might be finalized.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
