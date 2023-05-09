Pinnacle Financial Partners has sold 36 properties for a collective $127.5 million, with a second round of sales valued at $90.5 million looming.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the real estate transactions will involve Pinnacle’s leasing back the buildings for 14.5 years.

Pinnacle

The Pinnacle at Symphony Place

