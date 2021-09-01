Pie Town’s quirky The Ink Building has sold for $9.5 million — $3.5 million more than the figure for which it last changed ownership hands only 2.5 years ago.
The new owner of the property, sitting at 613 Ewing Ave. and constructed in 1954, is Ink Ventures LLC. That entity is affiliated with members of Nashville-based Sagemont Real Estate and some silent investors, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
The seller was Ink Building Venture Group LP, an Austin-based partnership affiliated with multiple entities, all of which Vincent Wood oversees. One of those entities is Prime, which invests in apartment and office properties. It seemingly was Prime's first Nashville acquisition.
The three-story commercial building most recently changed hands in February 2019 for $6 million (read here), according to Metro records. Prior to that — and before an upgrade — it sold for $875,000 in 2014. After that sale, the building underwent a $2 million update, with Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects handling the design.
Nashville-based Travis Kelty, owner of Kelty Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller. Trent Yates, a principal with the aforementioned Sagemont Real Estate, represented the buyers.
Most recently, the building (sometimes stylized as "The INK Building") accommodated (or has been home to) the offices of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, health and hygiene solutions business Rosmar, Pen and Ledger, Made in Network and First Tennessee Bank.
Pie Town, which some consider a specific segment of downtown's broader SoBro district, is so named due to the multiple "slices of pie" yielded by its various streets that split.
