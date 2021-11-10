The Pie Town building home to Bad Axe Throwing Nashville has sold for $4.8 million, with the buyers also the owners of the business, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The property is located at 648 Fogg St. near Third Man Records. Of note, the business is formally called Blu Ox Restaurant and Bar at Bad Axe Throwing Nashville and offers private rentals for corporate events and private parties.
The new owner is Thor’s Hammer Properties LLC, which is affiliated with Angela Dahle and Thom Dahle. The two serve as owners of Bad Axe Throwing Nashville, a licensed location of Canada-based Bad Axe Throwing.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with interior designers and business partners Tim Causey and Richard Epperson, who paid $385,000 for the property in 2005, according to Metro records. Causey and Epperson own and operate event space The Bedford.
"We believe in Pie Town as an up-and-coming district with significant potential to continue to see development," Thom Dahle said. "Our goal is to help bring dining and bar options to the neighborhood, with plans of increasing those options.
Dahle said one option is to reinvent the building's existing lower-level space with, for a example, a brewery/taproom or distillery with outdoor patio space.
No brokers were involved in the transaction.
Bad Axe Throwing bills itself as North America’s largest chain of axe-throwing clubs. The Pie Town location opened in January.
In addition to Bad Axe and Jack White’s Third Man Records, Pie Town is home to arts supply retailer Plaza, Tennessee Brew Works, Pie Town Tacos and music venue and restaurant City Winery.
