Direct-to-consumer pet food and supply distributor Chewy Inc. is planning to build a regional fulfillment center in Wilson County, ultimately to include 1,200 workers, state and company officials announced Tuesday.
The new facility, to be located just off Interstate 840 at Couchville Pike and Maddox Road in Mt. Juliet, is expected to open in fall 2022. Chewy is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida, and Boston and has distribution centers around the country.
State officials did not disclose incentives offered to the company. According to the release, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has helped fund 15 economic development projects in Wilson County in the past five years, totaling 2,500 job commitments.
“We’re thrilled to open our newest fulfillment center here in Wilson County, Chewy’s first in the state and 14th in the country,” Pete Krillies, Chewy vice president of real estate, facilities and procurement, said in the release. “We look forward to investing in the local community through the creation of 1,200 new jobs. This new location will also extend our fulfillment network in the Southeast region, allowing us to provide even faster delivery to more than 19 million active customers around the country.”
Chewy was founded a decade ago and acquired in 2017 by retailer PetSmart. The company went public in 2019.
